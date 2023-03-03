2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions visit tracker

Through the first two years under coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Detroit Lions have done a decent job hiding their intentions in the NFL Draft. But one thing we know about this regime is how much they value personality and passion. And while tape will still be the primary source of scouting, the in-person meetings will carry a lot of weight for the Lions, too.

As we saw in last year’s “Inside the Den” video recapping the Lions’ draft process, many of the players they eventually picked in the 2022 NFL Draft met face-to-face with the Lions either at the NFL Combine, at the players’ pro days, or as part of the team’s 30 visits allowed to their facility.

So over the next two months in the lead up to the 2023 NFL Draft, we will be keeping track the best we can with all of the reported visits between the Lions and the prospects of tomorrow, starting with this week at the NFL Combine. We are limiting this list to formal visits, as those indicate more serious interest.

Note: This should not be viewed as an exhaustive list. This is simply what has been reported/leaked to the media.

Reported Lions visits

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida (NFL Combine)

WR Quentin Johnston, Texas (NFL Combine)

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State (NFL Combine)

T/G Jordan McFadden, Clemson (NFL Combine)

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon (NFL Combine)

S Jammie Robinson, Florida State (NFL Combine)