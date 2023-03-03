The 2023 NFL Combine has reached a critical day for Detroit Lions fans. On Friday afternoon, the defensive backs will take the field at Indianapolis.

As anyone could tell you, cornerback is one of the biggest positions of need for the Lions, and to their luck, this NFL Draft class appears to be chock-full of talented ones. A look around the latest mock drafts, almost all of them have the Lions selecting their next, young corner either with the sixth overall pick or the 18th. But there is little consensus on which corner will lead the pack this year—and even if the Lions don’t go cornerback in the first round, there is talent to be had on Days 2 and 3. The NFL Combine could be where things shake out a little more.

Unfortunately, we already know that one of the most popular pairings to Detroit—Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon—will not be partaking in the on-field drills due to a lingering hamstring injury. The good news is the injury is considered minor. The bad news is we will not get his measurements this week, and since Illinois’ Pro Day is next week, we may not get them there, either.

Regardless, there will be a lot of interesting players to watch on Friday. The coverage on NFL Network begins at 3 p.m. ET, but some of the measurements are already coming in. So to keep you up to date, we’ve got a live-updating, draft-centric Twitter list embedded below.

And while you wait for the on-field drills, get to know the best of the best in this year’s defensive back class with our own Erik Schlitt’s combine preview series on the defensive backs:

Enjoy Day 2 of the NFL Combine drills