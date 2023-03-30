Our 2022 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft is here! It’s officially time to kick this thing off!

For those of you that don’t know what’s going on, for the next four weeks, select members/commenters from our Pride of Detroit community will participate in a two-round mock draft. Commenters have been assigned general manager duties for 28 different teams, while our own Erik Schlitt will represent the Detroit Lions.

The draft kicks off with POD commenter BigJShaky, who is representing the Carolina Panthers.

With the first overall pick, Panthers GM BigJShaky has chosen Bryce Young, quarterback out of Alabama.

Here’s BigJShaky’s rationale for the pick:

“In years past of the POD Mock Draft I have outlined our various team needs. That seems unnecessary this year. With a new head coach in the fold for the Carolina Panthers, we got aggressive and traded up to pick number one. We will be selecting a quarterback. “Which one?” is the interesting question.

“The Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud debate has several factors to consider. Stroud has the prototypical size for the position, potentially suggesting an ability to stay healthy long term. Point to C.J.

“Stroud and Young have both received glowing reviews during their pro days, showcasing accuracy and arm talent. Stroud’s arm may be a bit stronger, but the throwing ability is there for both. Let’s call it a push.

“The big consideration shifts to the less easily definable ‘it’ factor. Young has consistently shown an ability to make plays, improvise, and lead comebacks in a special way. Let’s look at a quote from Ben Johnson, admittedly taken out of context, for some perspective:

“If you want to see the true character, the true identity of a backup quarterback, it’s those third downs and the two-minutes, to know if the game’s on the line, do they have that ability to ultimately win it for you?”

“Yes the best quarterbacks in today’s game like Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, and Hurts are all bigger than Young, but they also all possess an ability to extend plays, improvise, and stay cool under pressure. Stroud could develop an untapped play-making ability, and their size may make them the safer pick. That is legitimate. At the end of the day, my scouts crush way more tape than I do. Let’s go to the rankings:

• PFF – Young 1, Stroud 5

• Daniel Jeremiah – Young 1, Stroud 7

• ESPN Consensus – Young 2, Stroud 3

• The Athletic – Young 3, Stroud 4

• The Ringer – Young 3, Stroud 4

“We’ll take the better player. Now to teach them to avoid hits...”

After each pick, you will get an opportunity to grade that selection. So how did BigJShaky do?