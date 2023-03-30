Ask POD: Gauging Lions’ interest in Jalen Carter, other defensive tackle options

The internet was all abuzz this week when Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell recalled a story about their draft process recently. Campbell was asked a question about how the Lions do character evaluations for the NFL Draft and what he needs to hear from someone to clear them from any serious character concerns. Campbell proceeded to talk about something that happened when talking to a teammate of polarizing draft prospect Jalen Carter, defensive tackle out of Georgia.

“We talked to a teammate of his the other day and, man, he told us some things we didn’t know,” Campbell said. “That nobody probably would’ve known. It was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting. That’s pretty good (to know)’.”

When asked to clarify if it was good or bad news, Campbell didn’t take the bait.

“It’s interesting.”

Combine that with the fact that Carter will reportedly be visiting the Lions for one of their top-30, pre-draft visits, and the talented defensive tackle has jumped to the front of the debate for the Lions sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On this week’s midweek mailbag podcast, Erik Schlitt and I try to gauge the Lions’ interest in Carter and if he will remain on their board despite his on and off-field concerns. But also we get into a discussion on other ways the Lions can fill their defensive tackle need, which really may be the team’s only remaining significant hole on their roster. That discussion kicks off the podcast.

Other topics this week:

Is this a make-or-break season for Derrick Barnes? (19:00)

Which Lions player should wear the No. 0? (25:15)

Is Brad Holmes all about drafting the best player available to an extreme? (28:00)

Which position are the Lions most likely to double dip at in the draft? (33:50)

DJ Chark replacements in the draft (37:00) Note: This was recorded before news broke the Lions are bringing back Marvin Jones Jr., but the discussion is still relevant.

