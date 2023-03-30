 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kerby Joseph says he should’ve intercepted Aaron Rodgers 6 times

Lions safety Kerby Joseph had an entertaining interview with “Good Morning Football” and proclaimed he should picked off Aaron Rodgers 6 times in his rookie season.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: NOV 06 Packers at Lions Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is coming off a rookie season in which he nabbed a team-high four interceptions. It was an impressive start to his career, and when he capped his season with what would become a game-sealing interception of Aaron Rodgers on “Sunday Night Football,” the national media started to take notice.

Joseph is still enjoying his time in the spotlight, as he joined the “Good Morning Football” crew on Thursday, and he reminisced on his rookie season—specifically his notable three interceptions of Rodgers.

“I got him three times, but I’m not going to lie, it should have been five,” Joseph said. “It should’ve been five. That last game, I dropped that first one, and then that second one got called back. Actually, it should have been six. It should’ve been six. That one-hander, on that fourth down or that third down, I could get that.”

Alright, so let’s break it down. We have three of Joseph’s actual interceptions. We have this one called back in the finale against the Packers in Lambeau.

We have this pass breakup, which Joseph claims he could’ve picked:

And you have this dropped interception on Sunday night:

Yeah, he’s got a pretty good point here.

Unfortunately, it appears he won’t get the opportunity to intercept Rodgers again in 2023, as the Packers quarterback is expected to get traded to the New York Jets. Fortunately, Joseph is in possession of what will likely be Rodgers’ final pass as a Packer—which, of course, he intercepted. He showed it off to the “Good Morning Football” crew.

You may remember after the season finale, Joseph said he has plans for that ball if Aaron Rodgers is done.

“If that’s his last pass, I’m saving that ball and I’m going to send it to him so he can sign it,” Joseph said after the game. “But if he don’t sign it, I understand. But I doubt he’s going to retire. He’s probably going to try to come back, and if he comes back, more plays for me.”

At this point, it does not have a signature yet.

It’s a highly-entertaining interview, and former Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers is there, too to corroborate some of the stories he was telling. You can check out part of his appearance below:

The full interview is over at the Lions’ official website.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...