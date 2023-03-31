In only a short amount of time, the Detroit Lions have become one of the more popular teams in the NFL this offseason, and so much of their rise is tied to the youth movement seen throughout the roster.

Since taking over in 2021, general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have reshaped this roster and franchise, from top to bottom—and it certainly didn’t happen overnight. There was the 2021 season where they only won three games, but played better football in the second half of the year. Their 2022 campaign began with a 1-6 start before getting things together over an impressive 8-2 run to finish. For the Lions’ brass, this was always the plan. Cut bait with older players from the prior regime, get the salary cap situation right, and lean into your young players.

That is what is most exciting about the Lions and the state of this roster. How set up they are for the long haul. Sure, I am really excited about 2023, and what the year may hold for this young team. But if Holmes and his staff keep doing what they have been doing, this team could enjoy sustained success, and that has always been the plan from the jump.

Players like offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are both as likable as they are good at football. Sewell can be found playing a version of football with his dogs in his backyard, while St. Brown is the type of guy that takes time during pre-game to talk to a young fan and make his day. You also have defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who, surprisingly, is actually a really good dancer, and safety Kerby Joseph who seems to live to taunt aging quarterbacks that are supposedly on their way to New York.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who is your favorite personality on the Lions?

My answer: This legitimately took me around 15 minutes to finally settle on a decision, without giving some kind of 1A and 1B answer. I am going with Sewell. Beyond being partial to the big boys, Sewell endeared himself to me the second he decided that he, a 21 year-old at the time, was going to get in Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s face. He always seems upbeat, yet plays with a nasty streak that surely has earned respect among his peers in the locker room. And who doesn’t love a guy that has that much fun playing football with his dogs?

What about you? Who is your favorite personality currently on the Lions? Let us know in the comments.