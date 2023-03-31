The Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft continues, and now on the clock is the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are beneficiaries of the no-trade clause in our mock draft, and can rest easy knowing a quarterback-needy team wasn’t going to jump them. That obviously remains a very real possibility on draft night, but as hard as we try, the POD Community Mock Draft does not necessarily emulate real life.

In fact, you may remember that the third overall pick to the Cardinals—Jalen Carter—was a bit of a surprise. Here’s how the board has fallen thus far.

No. 1: Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No. 2: Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals, Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Representing the Indianapolis Colts in our community mock is long-time POD commenter Beerhero.

And with the fourth pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock, the Indianapolis Colts have selected Anthony Richardson, quarterback out of Florida. Here is Beerhero explaining the pick:

“The Era of the retread is over.

“Back in February, the Colts named Shane Steichen, former Eagles offensive coordinator, as their new head coach. When he was in Philadelphia, Steichen had an explosive offense. An explosive offensive play, as defined by PFF, is one consisting of plays of 10 plus yards rushing and 20 plus yards passing. The Eagles had the most explosive plays in 2021 and second most in 2022 all with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

“Current Colts starter by default—Gardner Minshew—is no Jalen Hurts. However, one quarterback in the draft has shown explosive speed, explosive strength and explosive athleticism while putting up record numbers up at the combine. Anthony Richardson.

“The make-up of Steichen’s explosive offense was that about 70% of all passes were under 10 yards and 15% being deep throws. Richardson has many of the tools to make this type of offense work. In the short game, Richardson has a quick release notably completing many quick passes within 1-2 seconds of getting the ball. He has the additional ability to pass on the run and tuck the ball under his arm and go, making him a good dual-threat quarterback. His ball placement in short and intermediate passes is particularly good, and he has the strength to throw the ball 60 plus yards, even while on the move. However, the longer the pass becomes we begin to see the weakness in his game.

“Richardson, despite strength in his throws, has difficulty with accuracy as he throws down the field. His deeper throws can be all arm due to bad throwing mechanics and he struggles with hitting the receivers in stride. He also can leave the pocket early and does not allow the plays to develop. They also in 2021 said the same weaknesses about Jalen Hurts.”

Time to give Colts interim general manager Beerhero a grade for the pick.