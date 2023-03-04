2023 NFL Combine drills Day 3 live results: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Saturday will likely be the most entertaining day of NFL Combine week. The skill position players will be on full display, as the on-field drills for the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends being around 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network.

The Detroit Lions may not be in dire need of any of these positions for the 2023 season, but that doesn’t mean they’re ignoring these positions. Quarterback and wide receiver are two of the most valued positions in today’s game, and the Lions have questions about the future at both. Coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have made it clear that—at the very least—they’ll be looking to round out their quarterback room with capable backup talent. Campbell took it a step further by suggesting they could be on the search for Jared Goff’s long-term replacement.

“We believe we can win with Jared Goff. And in the meantime, we also know he’s not going to be here for the next 10 years,” Campbell told CBS Sports. “It’s not like Jared Goff is a rookie. So certainly our eyes are on potentially a quarterback.”

At this time of year, it’s hard to diagnose what is a smokescreen and what isn’t, but the Lions would be wise to at least scout this year’s quarterback class to get a better sense of where each player is capable of being drafted.

And that means paying close attention to the on-field drills on Saturday afternoon. While we wait for those to kick off, enjoy these NFL Combine previews of the positions that will compete Saturday:

And while the action happens, check out our NFL Draft Twitter list below that will provide live updates from Indianapolis.