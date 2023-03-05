Over the next couple of months, the Detroit Lions will have a prime opportunity to add a ton of new talent to their roster. But their success next year will just as much be impacted by the team’s ability to develop the players they already have and put them in the best position to succeed.

Recently, the Lions have moved some of their players around to see if they can get the most out of them at a different position. Godwin Igwebuike went from safety to running back. Will Harris went from safety to cornerback. Ifeatu Melifonwu did the reverse-Will Harris.

Changing positions can be a tough conversation with some players, but it often gives them a second chance at an NFL career.

So who on the Lions could be in for a transformation in 2023? Cornerback Jeff Okudah has had a tumultuous early career, marred by injuries and inconsistent play. Just when it looked like he had turned a corner in 2022, his season ended on the bench and then injured again. Could he benefit from a move to safety? What about nickel corner?

