Several Detroit Lions fans have made it known that picking Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the 18th overall pick is something that is far too tempting to pass up. We’ve already debated that topic plenty on this website, but on Sunday afternoon, we can all get the chance to marvel at the kid’s athleticism, as he—and the rest of the running back class—take the field for the 2023 NFL Combine.

In addition to the running backs, the offensive linemen will also be in action. And while the Lions have a pretty darn solid offensive line, there is a big question at right tackle and a slightly smaller question regarding the team’s depth.

In other words, while this will be the final day of on-field drills, this is still an important day for the Lions and their scouting team.

Today’s action will start on the field at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network. But measurements have already started to roll in. So to keep you up to date on all the relevant data from this weekend, we’ve embedded an NFL Draft Twitter list that will provide live updates at the bottom of this post.

Before the action starts, familiarize yourself with the most notable players that will take the field on Sunday afternoon, via these excellent NFL Combine previews from our own Erik Schlitt: