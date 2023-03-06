2023 Detroit Lions free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

With the NFL Combine in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for teams to start focusing on free agency. The negotiating period will begin at noon on Monday, March 13, but the action is already underway

Teams, including the Detroit Lions, have begun releasing some players to put themselves in salary cap position for free agency, and some have already started re-signing their own. The Lions will soon follow suit, as they are expected to bring back several players on expiring contracts.

For the entire offseason, we’ll be tracking all of the Lions’ moves: releases, trades, signings, and everything in between. This page will be an all-encompassing resource, with links back to each written story on the transactions, but also have valuable information like contract details, and which players still remain unsigned.

Plus, this always serves as a good barometer of how the Lions did in each offseason. You can look back at the 2022 Lions offseason tracker or 2021 tracker and easily tell which moves turned out to be good ones, and which ones turned out to be a mistake.

As a side note, this page will only be for confirmed transactions. Once we get closer to the start of free agency, we’ll have a separate post tracking the latest news and rumors.

Without further ado, here is the 2023 version of the Detroit Lions free agency/offseason tracker.

Other resources:

Additions

Signed by the Lions

CB Mac McCain — Signed 1-year, $870,000 deal prior to free agency

Players acquired via trade

None

Lions released

DT Michael Brockers — Saves Lions $10M in cap space

Lions traded

None

Lions’ free agents

Re-signed

None

Signed elsewhere

None

Remain unsigned

Exclusive rights free agents

Future deal signings