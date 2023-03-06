2023 Detroit Lions free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

With the NFL Combine in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for teams to start focusing on free agency. The negotiating period will begin at noon on Monday, March 13, but the action is already underway
Teams, including the Detroit Lions, have begun releasing some players to put themselves in salary cap position for free agency, and some have already started re-signing their own. The Lions will soon follow suit, as they are expected to bring back several players on expiring contracts.
For the entire offseason, we’ll be tracking all of the Lions’ moves: releases, trades, signings, and everything in between. This page will be an all-encompassing resource, with links back to each written story on the transactions, but also have valuable information like contract details, and which players still remain unsigned.
Plus, this always serves as a good barometer of how the Lions did in each offseason. You can look back at the 2022 Lions offseason tracker or 2021 tracker and easily tell which moves turned out to be good ones, and which ones turned out to be a mistake.
As a side note, this page will only be for confirmed transactions. Once we get closer to the start of free agency, we’ll have a separate post tracking the latest news and rumors.
Without further ado, here is the 2023 version of the Detroit Lions free agency/offseason tracker.
Other resources:
Additions
Signed by the Lions
- CB Mac McCain — Signed 1-year, $870,000 deal prior to free agency
Players acquired via trade
- None
Lions released
- DT Michael Brockers — Saves Lions $10M in cap space
Lions traded
- None
Lions’ free agents
Re-signed
- None
Signed elsewhere
- None
Remain unsigned
- QB Nate Sudfeld — Free agent profile
- RB Jamaal Williams — Free agent profile
- RB Justin Jackson — Free agent profile
- WR DJ Chark — Free agent profile
- OT Dan Skipper — Free agent profile
- OT Matt Nelson (RFA) — Free agent profile
- G/C Evan Brown — Free agent profile
- C Ross Pierschbacher (RFA) — Free agent profile
- DT Isaiah Buggs — Free agent profile
- EDGE John Cominsky — Free agent profile
- EDGE Austin Bryant — Free agent profile
- LB Alex Anzalone — Free agent profile
- LB Chris Board — Free agent profile
- LB Josh Woods — Free agent profile
- CB Will Harris — Free agent profile
- CB Mike Hughes — Free agent profile
- CB Amani Oruwariye — Free agent profile
- DB Bobby Price (RFA) — Free agent profile
- S DeShon Elliott — Free agent profile
- S C.J. Moore — Free agent profile
- K Michael Badgley — Free agent profile
Exclusive rights free agents
- RB Craig Reynolds — Free agent profile
- TE Brock Wright — Free agent profile
- TE Shane Zylstra — Free agent profile
- G Tommy Kraemer — Free agent profile
- DT Benito Jones
- LB Anthony Pittman
- LS Scott Daly — Free agent profile
Future deal signings
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- TE Derrick Deese Jr.
- WR Maurice Alexander
- WR Stanley Berryhill
- WR Tom Kennedy
- OT Obinna Eze
- OT Darrin Paulo
- DT Demetrius Taylor
- CB Jarred Williams
- CB Khalil Dorsey
- S Brady Breeze
