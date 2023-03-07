The cost of catching a Detroit Lions game at Ford Field will be a little pricier this season.

Speaking with The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett, team president Rod Wood said ticket prices were increased an average of 4 percent for members during the early renewal period. Going forward, he said it could even be more than that.

“We haven’t even decided what the price is going to be,” he told Birkett. “It’s probably going to be even a little bit higher than 4%. We’re kind of waiting to see what the final demand comes in at.”

However, Wood said the club lowered ticket prices in 2018 and this increase would price them back to where they were five years ago.

“We took some areas that were tougher to sell and we lowered those prices, and so when you put the whole aggregate in, it was down about 4%. So that 4% increase just got us back to 2018 pricing,” he said.

The demand for tickets this upcoming season has undoubtedly increased in large part due to the end-of-season hot streak that nearly took them to the playoffs. Attendance even jumped in 2022, as we reported back in January. In fact, the Lions had the largest jump in attendance in the NFL. Last season, the franchise sold an average of 63,400 tickets per game compared to an average of 51,500 tickets in 2021 — a 23.1% jump.

Be sure to check out the rest of Birkett’s interview — they talk Calvin Johnson, new turf, Wood’s future, and more.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Who could end up being a cap casualty for the Lions? Writing for The 33rd Team, Ari Meirov takes shot at it, suggesting a member of the offensive line may not be in Detroit next year.

Detroitlions.com’s Mike O’Hara shares what he took away from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

READ: @MikeOHaraNFL gives us his insights from the Combine. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 6, 2023

“All four of the draft’s top signal callers left Indianapolis looking like top-10 picks, and that could leave the Lions with an interesting decision to make at No. 6.” Some major QB talent may make choices more difficult for Detroit — more from the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett.

The Lions give back at a local elementary school.

This week, we visited Detroit's Davison Elementary School for the 7th annual NFL Tackle Reading event, with fun literacy-focused activities for the students @BCBSM pic.twitter.com/iF6AdeNFnV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 5, 2023

What exactly is going on with the Lions’ running back situation? ESPN’s Eric Woodyard takes a closer look ahead of free agency and the draft.