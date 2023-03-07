NFL Combine recap: Biggest Lions storylines, best on-field performances

The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and our major waypoint to the draft has given us plenty of fuel for the fires of contemplation. While Anthony Richardson set the world on fire with his performances, many more players stood out at other positions, some of whom weren’t really game tape targets prior.

On this Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re wrapping up from the Combine, putting a nice little bow on it all as the new free agency period in the NFL looms for the Detroit Lions. We have a handful of names for players at key positions, each name being a player who caught our eye in Indianapolis. We’ll fill you in and discuss what’s made them special, and why they might be on the radar for the Detroit Lions when the draft rolls around.

We’re all crunching down recent comments from Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, particularly about the possibility of drafting a quarterback; Jameson William’s recovery progress; and how likely the Lions are making a splash in free agency. We also squeeze in some conversation about Jalen Carter’s situation with the league following an incident in Georgia.

This episode we also welcome in one of our Movember charity guests as well!

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.