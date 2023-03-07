Detroit Lions finalize 2023 coaching staff, announce hiring of new offensive coach

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced what is hopefully their final coaching roster for the 2023 season. Their announcement finally made official the hiring of defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and the addition of senior defensive assistant John Fox. While those two hires were already reported, the paperwork hadn’t been filed until this week.

Their announcement also snuck in a previously unreported hire: senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler. He fills a role previously filled by John Morton, who took a job with the Denver Broncos under new coach Sean Payton.

Hostler has been coaching among the NFL ranks since 2000, serving in a variety of roles. He most commonly was a wide receivers coach, serving in that role with the Jets (2004), Ravens (2008-13), Colts (2015), Panthers (2019) and Commanders (2020). Most recently, he was the senior offensive assistant with the Commanders for the past two seasons.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ entire coaching staff.

New additions from 2022 are bolded

Coaches who were promoted or have changed their roles from last year are italicized

Head Coach — Dan Campbell

Offense

Offensive coordinator — Ben Johnson

Assistant HC/RB coach — Scottie Montgomery

Passing game coordinator — Tanner Engstrand

QB Coach — Mark Brunell

Assistant QB coach — J.T. Barrett

OL coach — Hank Fraley

Assistant OL coach — Steve Oliver

TE coach — Steve Heiden

WR coach — Antwaan Randle El

Assistant WR coach — Seth Ryan

Senior offensive assistant — Jim Hostler

Defense

Defensive coordinator — Aaron Glenn

Defensive line coach: John Scott Jr.

Assistant DL — Cameron Davis

LB coach — Kelvin Sheppard

Assistant LB coach — Shaun Dion Hamilton

Defensive assistant/outside LB coach — David Corrao

Cornerbacks coach — Dre Bly

Defensive backs coach — Brian Duke

Senior defensive assistant — John Fox

Defensive quality control — Wayne Blair

WCF Minority coach assistant/defensive quality control — Dre Thompson

Special teams

Special Teams coordinator — Dave Fipp

Special teams assistant — Jett Modkins

Strength and conditioning

Director of Sports Performance — Mike Clark –

Director of Sports Science — Jill Costanza –

Head Strength & Conditioning - Josh Schuler

Assistant Strength & Conditioning — Morris Henry