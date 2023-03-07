Detroit Lions finalize 2023 coaching staff, announce hiring of new offensive coach

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced what is hopefully their final coaching roster for the 2023 season. Their announcement finally made official the hiring of defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and the addition of senior defensive assistant John Fox. While those two hires were already reported, the paperwork hadn’t been filed until this week.
Their announcement also snuck in a previously unreported hire: senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler. He fills a role previously filled by John Morton, who took a job with the Denver Broncos under new coach Sean Payton.
Hostler has been coaching among the NFL ranks since 2000, serving in a variety of roles. He most commonly was a wide receivers coach, serving in that role with the Jets (2004), Ravens (2008-13), Colts (2015), Panthers (2019) and Commanders (2020). Most recently, he was the senior offensive assistant with the Commanders for the past two seasons.
Here’s a look at the Lions’ entire coaching staff.
- New additions from 2022 are bolded
- Coaches who were promoted or have changed their roles from last year are italicized
Head Coach — Dan Campbell
Offense
Offensive coordinator — Ben Johnson
Assistant HC/RB coach — Scottie Montgomery
Passing game coordinator — Tanner Engstrand
QB Coach — Mark Brunell
Assistant QB coach — J.T. Barrett
OL coach — Hank Fraley
Assistant OL coach — Steve Oliver
TE coach — Steve Heiden
WR coach — Antwaan Randle El
Assistant WR coach — Seth Ryan
Senior offensive assistant — Jim Hostler
Defense
Defensive coordinator — Aaron Glenn
Defensive line coach: John Scott Jr.
Assistant DL — Cameron Davis
LB coach — Kelvin Sheppard
Assistant LB coach — Shaun Dion Hamilton
Defensive assistant/outside LB coach — David Corrao
Cornerbacks coach — Dre Bly
Defensive backs coach — Brian Duke
Senior defensive assistant — John Fox
Defensive quality control — Wayne Blair
WCF Minority coach assistant/defensive quality control — Dre Thompson
Special teams
Special Teams coordinator — Dave Fipp
Special teams assistant — Jett Modkins
Strength and conditioning
Director of Sports Performance — Mike Clark –
Director of Sports Science — Jill Costanza –
Head Strength & Conditioning - Josh Schuler
Assistant Strength & Conditioning — Morris Henry
