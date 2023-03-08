Every single year during entirety of the NFL draft process, we hear terms like “generational” used all too often. Especially around this time, with the results of the NFL combine now fresh in everyone’s minds, fans and analysts alike are quick to label a player the next phenom at their respective position. However, in rare instances, those generational labels are spot on. Like with Detroit Lions’ tackle Penei Sewell. Kyle Meinke of MLive takes a closer look at Sewell’s incredibly quick ascent to stardom, and what might be next for the 22 year-old.

In just two years in the league, Sewell has inserted himself into the conversation of the best right tackles in football. Just ask O’Cyrus Torrence. Torrence, who was one of the best guards in college football last year at the University of Florida, was asked who he likes to model his game after.

“I like to watch Penei Sewell and Quenton Nelson a lot,” Torrence said last week at the annual NFL combine held in Indianapolis. “I started watching Quenton Nelson first, but as my career went on, my coach told me to watch some Penei Sewell film too, because we had similar body types. Started watching him, and after this last year, I really enjoy watching his play.”

Me too, O’Cyrus. Me too. You can read the entirety of Kyle’s article on Sewell and his bright future here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Dan Campbell can see the fire Lions’ new assistant John Fox still has for coaching. Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk takes a closer look at the addition of Fox and what he brings as a senior defensive assistant.

Looking for more Lamar Jackson content? Ian Valentino of Pro Football Network breaks down potential landing spots for Jackson.

This free agent running back class is a deep one, and that will be something to keep in mind as the beginning of free agency gets closer.

The franchise tag shrunk the top of the the FA RB class, but it's still extremely deep:



- Miles Sanders

- David Montgomery

- Jeff Wilson

- Devin Singletary

- Damien Harris

- Kareem Hunt

- Jamaal Williams

- Raheem Mostert

- Rashaad Penny

- Jerick McKinnon

- Alexander Mattison — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2023