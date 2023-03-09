The theme of the offseason for the Detroit Lions is defense, and perhaps no position embodies the situation more than the cornerback spot. It is no secret that the Lions have been searching for some reliable corners ever since moving Darius Slay, and the next few months provide the latest opportunity to rebuild.

Hope is not completely lost on Jeff Okudah, but the former elite draft pick has struggled immensely in Detroit. Additionally, former diamond-in-the-rough Amani Oruwariye is not looking like a long-term solution, and Jerry Jacobs is also far from a lock heading into the season, meaning everything is up in the air.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

How different will the Lions’ cornerback room look this season?

My answer: It feels like a near given that the Lions will draft at least one cornerback in April. With two first-rounders and three more selections on Day 2, there will be plenty of options for Detroit at the position. Expect more and more mock drafts to have one of the first-round selections allocated to a cornerback.

I do feel like the Lions might bring in another starting-capable corner during free agency as well. It may not be a top-of-the-market name, but there is enough cap space — and certainly enough need — to justify adding both a rookie and a free agent to the cornerback room. Maybe one is more of a nickel/rotational option, but I could see a couple new legitimate weapons at the position this fall.

Your turn.