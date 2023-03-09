Lions DE John Cominsky expects to test free agency for ‘a few days’

Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky has not been shy in his desire to return to the team when his contract runs out next week. Cominsky essentially begged Lions fans on Instagram to flood the Lions’ mentions to get them to re-sign him. Given that the Lions—specifically coach Dan Campbell—had endless praise for Cominsky during the season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Cominsky would be re-signed this offseason.

As of Thursday morning, that hasn’t happened yet, but Cominsky talked to Browns beat writer Zac Jackson this week and provided an update on where things stand for his impending free agency.

“I think they want me there. I want to be there. We’ll see how it all works out,” Cominsky said.

More notably, Cominsky reportedly told Jackson that he plans to test free agency out and then sign somewhere “after a few days.” Adding:

“There’s a business side to this. Maybe another team will bring some numbers and the Lions will have to see what they want to do. I hope it works out there, but I really don’t know.”

Cominsky is coming off a solid season in Detroit. In 2022, he played 14 games for the Lions, made eight starts, tallied 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and three passes defended.

“He’s highly intelligent, certainly he’s high motor, he is aggressive, but I think he’s just a little bit of that glue for those guys up front,” Campbell said back in January. “And so, he’s very important. He plays the run, I mean he’s as good as anybody we’ve got setting an edge in the run game. So, he’s kind of a vital part of what we are up front defensively.”

And while the Lions almost certainly still hold those strong feelings for Cominsky, his price tag may be a little higher than expected. Remember that when the Lions claimed him last year, they were one of eight teams who tried to get Cominsky off of waivers. And according to ESPN’s Mike Garafolo, Cominsky could be a free agency sleeper this offseason with the possibility of signing a deal worth more than $5 million per year.

Always enjoy learning who teams value more than we expect. Sleeper to watch: #Lions DL John Cominsky. Once waived by the #Falcons, he could sign a nice deal (north of $5m per year) after a breakout year in Detroit while playing with a broken thumb. Played all over the DL too. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2023

Regardless of what Cominsky is offered, the Lions do have one ace up the sleeve that could help them out in negotiations: a coaching staff and culture that Cominsky loves.

“I love the energy there,” Cominsky told Jackson. “I love playing for Dan Campbell. You’re not just head butting another player before the game in Detroit. The coaches are in on that, too.”