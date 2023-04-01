The Detroit Lions are in the hole in our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft. Three quarterbacks are already off the board, and only the Seattle Seahawks stand between them and potentially the best defensive prospect in the draft: Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

Here’s how our mock draft—run by our commenters—has played out through four picks.

No. 1: Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

No. 2: Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

No. 3: Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

No. 4: Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Acting as the Seahawks general manager in our community mock is Kevster. The Seahawks could possibly go quarterback here, seeing as their Geno Smith extension was only for three years and had just $40 million in guarantees. Like the Lions, they find themselves in a position where they could take a rookie quarterback and let him develop.

However, most people expect them to kick that can down the road and fix one of the worst defenses in the league. Is that what Kevster will decide to do? The pick is in:

With the fifth pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the Seattle Seahawks have selected Will Anderson, edge defender out of Alabama.

Here’s Kevster explaining the pick:

“The Seachickens come into the draft in a great position to shore up their defense thanks to the absolutely fleecing of the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. Before the draft, I expected Arizona to take Will Anderson which would leave me to decide between Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson. I considered this the worst-case scenario because Seattle has signed both Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed leaving a huge need at the hybrid OLB position. Thankfully, Arizona took Carter and when it became my turn I emailed Jeremy with a Brad Holmes-like urgency.

“Some NFL pundits have said that Seattle needs to find their QB of the future this year but I disagree. Seattle is in a similar situation to the Lions in which their QB has earned a chance to keep playing while they build a team around them. If Geno has a down year in 2023 then his contract makes it easy to dump him and they can draft his replacement in 2024.”

Time to grade the Seahawks’ pick! How did Kevster do?

Poll What grade do you give the Seahawks drafting Will Anderson? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 83% A (420 votes)

8% B (43 votes)

3% C (16 votes)

0% D (4 votes)

4% F (22 votes) 505 votes total Vote Now

The Lions are on the clock!