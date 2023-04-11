The rest of the NFC North didn’t keep up with the Lions

We’re a few weeks now from the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency has settled. Of the four teams in the NFC North division, it’s hard to find a team that was able to keep pace with the Detroit Lions as everyone looks towards the prospects of next season.

Sure, the Minnesota Vikings may have restocked a few pieces to make up for some departures, but their defense has gotten demonstrable worse—and in the final year of Kirk Cousins’ contract, this team is still trying to prove it wasn’t just a paper tiger last year. The Chicago Bears may have made an excellent trade and a couple of high-priced signings, but the rebuild for them is still some time off. The Green Bay Packers, hoary and ancient, might be surprisingly better than anticipated, if only on the premise that they must simulate a half-competent team if they are to find out who Jordan Love is.

On this edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down the offseasons of the rivals, surveying the changing landscape of the division and what threats these teams might pose come September.

We’re also discussing quarterbacks for the Detroit Lions: in particular, the potential of Teddy Bridgewater as QB2 and what that would bring to the team. We’re also going to dive into Hendon Hooker, who took a top-30 visit to Detroit, and where his draft value truly is at. We also have a couple other names from the top-30 visits that intrigue us.

