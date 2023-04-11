By almost all accounts, former Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was a well-liked, respected player in the team’s locker room. While Okudah was generally a pretty quiet guy focused on his job, his work ethic—as seen by his intense rehabilitation from an Achilles injury—was admired and respected by many of his peers.

So when news broke that Okudah is being traded to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick, several of his teammates took to social media to react. The overwhelming reaction from Lions players was positive—wishing Okudah good luck in his fresh start in Atlanta.

There likely isn’t a single Lions player more impacted by this trade than fellow cornerback Jerry Jacobs. When Jacobs came to the team two years ago as an undrafted rookie, it was Okudah who took him under his wing.

“The first day I met him and the days we’ve been talking since, it’s just been love,” Jacobs said back in 2021. “I feel like he is my brother. He takes me home every day, and we just talk, we go eat. It’s just great being around Jeff. Jeff is a great dude, and a lot of people out there need to watch the season he’s finna to have this upcoming season.”

So how did Jacobs react to the news? He seemed quite excited about Okudah’s new opportunity:

You know what it is wit us brudda keep striving for greatness love you dawg!!! pic.twitter.com/ftQQwnjmb8 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) April 11, 2023

And here’s Jacobs’ reaction from over on Instagram:

Here’s a sampling of the other reactions from Lions players, both past and present:

Here’s Bobby Price:

Former Lions safety DeShon Elliott:

Current Lions safety Kerby Joseph:

And, finally, current Lions defensive back Will Harris:

Jameson Williams, notably, had a much different reaction to the news—trying to call dibs on Okudah’s No. 1 jersey number:

I need that uno back !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PLZ — jamo (@bigsgjamo) April 11, 2023

Im sorry for everybody who got that jersey but i need that uno man ‍♂️ — jamo (@bigsgjamo) April 11, 2023

Congratulations to NFL Films for their many Sports Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding serialized documentary series for, of course, “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.”

Sports Emmy Nominations



The @NFL received 25 @sportsemmys nominations!



NFL 360 received 10 total nominations -- tied for most by a single program this year!@richeisen received a nomination as Studio Host!



50th career nomination for Hard Knocks!https://t.co/lUxNVP8o2e — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) April 11, 2023

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News has a nice overview of the many directions the Lions could take with the sixth overall pick.

Really neat video here of former Lions safety Glover Quin breaking down nickel defense vs. base defense: