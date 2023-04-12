Up next in our 2023 NFL Community Mock Draft—where Pride of Detroit commenters act as NFL general managers—is the Seattle Seahawks. Way back at Pick No. 5, the Seahawks selected Alabama edge defender Will Anderson. And now, Kevster—our acting Seahawks general manager—is looking to build upon that solid pick that earned him an A- from the Pride of Detroit comment section.

With the 20th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Seattle Seahawks have selected O’Cyrus Torrence, guard out of Florida.

Here’s Kevster explaining the pick:

“After coming away with potentially the best defender in the draft at pick No. 5, I decided that I should turn to the offensive side of the ball. I have already decided that Geno Smith is getting another year to prove himself, so QB isn’t even a thought here. Kenneth Walker III is an absolute stud, so using a first rounder on a running back wouldn’t make sense. WR is not an obvious need because Seattle already has a great combo in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf but there isn’t much after them. Ultimately, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba off the board, I decided that I’ll address WR in a later round.

“This brings us to the ‘offensive’ line. Extra emphasis on the word offensive because that’s exactly how Seattle’s OL performed last year. The 27th ranked OL from PFF started two rookie OTs, and surprisingly, they were the bright spots of the unit. Center Austin Blythe was so bad that Seattle poached our backup center to replace him. Gabe Jackson was once a stud OG in his prime but he played like he was ready for retirement and was subsequently cut this offseason. Interior OL help is what Seattle needs and that’s exactly what they’re getting with this selection.

“O’Cyrus Torrence is the safest and best OG prospect in the draft. This monster of a man didn’t allow a single sack in college and is also a stout run blocker. He isn’t the most athletic guy on the field but he is smart and powerful. His addition should allow Geno more time in the pocket and will open up more holes for Kenneth Walker III to run through. Walker III averaged 4.6 yards per carry with a terrible OL. I cant wait to see what he does behind this giant man from Florida.”

