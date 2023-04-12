Today the Detroit Lions announced plans to commemorate their 90th season in club history with a patch that will be worn on uniforms during gameday. And with all of the excitement currently surrounding the team, now is as good of a time as ever. Fresh off of an 8-2 finish to the 2022 season, and now building on what was an aggressive and calculated offseason for general manager Brad Holmes—there is a buzz around this franchise that I am not sure I have been alive for.

Beyond the patch, the Lions also laid out plans to have artifacts around the concourse of Ford Field for fans to see as they make their way to their seats. Items like Lions’ legend Barry Sanders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket, and a game ball from the 1950’s will be on display.

“It is truly amazing that we are celebrating 90 seasons of Lions football,” said Lions’ Principal Owner Sheila Hamp. “My family is proud to have been associated with the organization for 60 of those years and cherish the relationship the team has with the NFL, the city of Detroit, and our amazing Lions fans around the world. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our fans throughout the upcoming season.”

Personally, I think the patch looks nice. I can’t help but think about a world where the Lions capitalize on all of this—host a playoff game, and then put the city of Detroit on display during next year’s 2024 NFL draft. Okay, let me calm down a bit. You can read the entirety of the statement from the Lions here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Ben Fennell of NFL on CBS and NFL Network seems to be a fan of what Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes is doing in Detroit.

So Holmes gets the GM job in 2021... Week later trades the franchise QB to the team Holmes just left after 18 years. They win SB in Year 1.



Not the easiest PR storm to weather, but they made it through... — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 12, 2023

Lions:



..with Alim McNeil, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs & Cominsky re-signed, young Paschal in Year 2... Onwuzurike back injury looking grim.



I think this front is a great landing spot for Calijah Kancey. — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 12, 2023

It looks like the Lions agreed to eat a portion of former cornerback Jeff Okudah’s salary in order to make the trade to the Atlanta Falcons a reality.

Per a league source, to facilitate the trade of CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions agreed to pay $1.5M of his 2023 salary



Falcons inherit a one-year, $3.682M deal for the former third overall pick, with a fifth-year option deadline of May 1st — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) April 12, 2023

New Lions’ defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is very familiar with Aidan Hutchinson’s game. Dave Birkett of the Free Press has more on how his new coach believes Hutchinson’s ceiling is ‘as high as he wants it to be.’