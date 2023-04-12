 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: The Lions will celebrate their 90th season in club history during 2023

To honor their 90th year in the NFL, the Lions will wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms during the 2023 season.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today the Detroit Lions announced plans to commemorate their 90th season in club history with a patch that will be worn on uniforms during gameday. And with all of the excitement currently surrounding the team, now is as good of a time as ever. Fresh off of an 8-2 finish to the 2022 season, and now building on what was an aggressive and calculated offseason for general manager Brad Holmes—there is a buzz around this franchise that I am not sure I have been alive for.

Beyond the patch, the Lions also laid out plans to have artifacts around the concourse of Ford Field for fans to see as they make their way to their seats. Items like Lions’ legend Barry Sanders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket, and a game ball from the 1950’s will be on display.

“It is truly amazing that we are celebrating 90 seasons of Lions football,” said Lions’ Principal Owner Sheila Hamp. “My family is proud to have been associated with the organization for 60 of those years and cherish the relationship the team has with the NFL, the city of Detroit, and our amazing Lions fans around the world. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our fans throughout the upcoming season.”

Personally, I think the patch looks nice. I can’t help but think about a world where the Lions capitalize on all of this—host a playoff game, and then put the city of Detroit on display during next year’s 2024 NFL draft. Okay, let me calm down a bit. You can read the entirety of the statement from the Lions here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Ben Fennell of NFL on CBS and NFL Network seems to be a fan of what Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes is doing in Detroit.

  • It looks like the Lions agreed to eat a portion of former cornerback Jeff Okudah’s salary in order to make the trade to the Atlanta Falcons a reality.

  • New Lions’ defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is very familiar with Aidan Hutchinson’s game. Dave Birkett of the Free Press has more on how his new coach believes Hutchinson’s ceiling is ‘as high as he wants it to be.’

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...