The 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft chugs along. We’re closing in on the final 10 picks of the first round, as our community members continue to make their picks behind the scenes well into the second round by now.

Up next are the Los Angeles Chargers, who are general managed by Pride of Detroit commenter Staff9MVP in this 2023 NFL mock draft. Before we get to the pick, catch up on the previous picks with our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft tracker.

And with the 21st pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the Chargers have selected Dalton Kincaid, tight end out of Utah.

Here is Staff9MVP explaining the pick:

“The Chargers have several different needs on both sides of the ball, some more obvious than others. It was very tempting to snatch up one of the edge rushers who fell to 21. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa are one of, if not the most formidable duo in the league on the edge, but Bosa missed most of last season with injury and Mack is going to have an almost $28M cap hit in 2024 if he’s not cut. It would be wise to bring in an elite young talent like Myles Murphy to develop as a rotational player before taking on a larger role in 2024.

“However, I believe they’re looking to upgrade their offense and add new weapons for Justin Herbert and, our old friend, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Bijan Robinson would’ve been a lock in this spot with the impending departure of Austin Ekeler, whether it’s this season or next, but with him being chosen by the cheeseheads, I switched my focus to wide receiver or tight end. The Chargers have Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and a decent young player in Josh Palmer, but they could use a receiver with high-end speed that can get past the safety. I highly considered Zay Flowers here, but I think there’s enough depth in this draft to find a similar WR later.

“I landed on tight end Dalton Kincaid. In my opinion, he could be just what their offense needs. He’s the most gifted pass catcher in his class with an impressive ability to track the ball in the air. He also possesses the soft hands to make the grab consistently and reliably. He creates those mismatches in coverage by drawing linebackers and safeties, in turn helping to open up the field for the receivers and running backs to make plays in space.

“My favorite thing I saw on tape is his ability to turn up field and gain valuable yardage. Not a lot of tight ends can do that like he does. It makes him look like a WR1 at times. That being said, his blocking, particularly near the line of scrimmage, could use some work. He may not be as complete of a TE as Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame, but I think he can be truly special in this offense and one of the premier receiving threats in the NFL. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes top 15 in this draft.”

How did Staff9MVP do with the pick? Do you agree with the choice? Grade the pick in the poll below.