The Baltimore Ravens are on the clock for our 2023 Community Mock Draft—an NFL mock run by the commenters right here at Pride of Detroit.

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Ravens with the Lamar Jackson drama seemingly dominating coverage both locally and nationally. This week’s development that Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the team may have finally calmed the waters, but we’ll see.

Representing the Ravens in our Community Mock Draft is commenter Blueingreer, but before we get to their pick, catch up with the rest of the picks with our Community Mock Draft tracker.

With the 22nd pick in the 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select, Dawand Jones, offensive tackle out of Ohio State.

Here is Blueingreer with the explanation for the pick.

“We can’t even begin to discuss the Ravens draft until we answer one question: what is going to happen with Lamar Jackson? While I would be tempted to trade Lamar if the right offer came around, for this exercise we will assume that Jackson will stay. The other thing to consider is the Ravens don’t have another pick until late third round, you want something out of this draft, you better get it now.

“With the way the draft has fallen, it’s down to three players: wide receiver Zay Flowers, cornerback Dante Banks, and offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

[Editor’s note: This was written before the Odell Beckham Jr. trade.]

“Receiver is always a popular pick for Baltimore, however, there is a lot of talk about the Ravens getting a veteran WR. I believe part of any pitch for Jackson to stay in Baltimore has to be a promise to improve the WRs and Jackson has seen the first-round pick route before. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens traded for Hopkins using 2024 draft capital, which means WR is out for this pick.

“Lot of pundits talking cornerback for Baltimore and Banks is really tempting, great scheme fit and a local guy too. However, Baltimore has three young top DBs signed through 2025, CB Humphreys, S Marcus Williams, and N/S Kyle Hamilton, and in this draft, you can use that third-round pick to find a DB to play alongside those three.

“That leaves me with Jones.

“OL is a sneaky need for Baltimore, their stud LT Ronnie Stanley signed a huge contract after his All-Pro 2018 season and has played 18 games in the three years since, while RT is 31-year-old journeyman Morgan Moses. Even OG is a concern, last year’s starting OG Ben Powers left in free agency and the other starter is 33-year-old Kevin Zeitler. Baltimore saw this coming and has been drafting for it with third and fourth-round picks in recent years, however, those picks haven’t performed as well as they hoped, with the only real hope being last year’s first-round pick center Tyler Linderbaum.

“Jones is overshadowed by his teammate Paris Johnson Jr. in this draft process, but make no mistake, Jones is worthy of a first-round pick. Early in the draft process, the pundits had him as a day two pick, however, when they got around NFL people at the combine, they came to realize that the NFL doesn’t see it that way and Jones has started to creep into the first round of mock drafts.

“At 6-foot-8, 375 pounds with 36-inch arms, Jones is the perfect Raven tackle, a massive and nasty run blocker that can seal an edge for Lamar and that power running game. Jones would slide in at right tackle now and can play left tackle in the Ravens offensive line scheme if needed down the road.

“Baltimore has always been a franchise that likes to be bigger and stronger than the other guy and now Jones is next in line.”