Leave it to the NFL to turn the draft into a three-day long spectacle. One that seemingly dominates headlines from the moment the Super Bowl ends in February, and doesn’t really let up until Spring is already here. From April 27 to April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri—the 2023 NFL draft will take center stage in a busy sports landscape.

Three different networks will be airing draft weekend—ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC will all have their own production and broadcast crews on site for the entirety of the process. That is all Twitter will be filled with for days on end. Fans reacting to picks. Draft grades being assigned. And on and on it goes.

For the Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes—it is a particularly exciting time. Holmes now has accumulated nine draft picks, including five in the top-100. Fans will no doubt be anxious to see what moves Holmes makes next in order to help this roster take the next step.

How will you be following the draft? Will you be locked in to your TV all three days? Or are you planning on watching a live-stream of some kind?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

How will you follow the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL Draft?

My answer: On draft night you can catch myself and other members of the Pride of Detroit community on our Twitch channel. Come hang out with us as we hopefully channel more good energy into this draft. We will have fun, Hamza will probably bake a pizza.

What about you? How do you plan on keeping up with everything the Lions do in the upcoming draft? Let us know in the comments.