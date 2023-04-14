 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Amon-Ra St. Brown says playoffs are his main focus of Year 3

And he says they’ve got the guys to do it.

By Kellie Rowe
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Entering his third season in the NFL, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wants one thing and it’s pretty simple: to make the playoffs.

In an exclusive interview, the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett asked St. Brown—now that he’s had some success personally and as a team—what his major goal is for Year 3.

“I have my personal goals but what I really want to do this year—I know we won a few games last year we finished pretty strong but man, I want to go to the playoffs so bad,” he told Birkett.

That’s what St. Brown’s mind will be on and if we’ve learned anything about him over the past few seasons, he’s extremely focused. He went on to say he’s excited to start winning games consistently, week in and week out, and going into games confident they’ll win for a change.

“Detroit, as a city, they want it so bad. I feel like as a team, we want it bad. I feel like we’ve got the guys to do it,” he said.

That confidence will hopefully soar even higher in a few weeks when the Lions add some young, new talent in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the rest of the video, St. Brown explains what he’s been up to this offseason so far, how he wants to be more of a leader in 2023, and much more. You can find that here.

