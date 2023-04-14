The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most exciting teams at the end of the 2022 season. They were the AFC’s version of the Detroit Lions, but in a worse division that allowed them to host—and win—a playoff game. Now they’re hoping to take the next step.

In our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft—a mock created by commenters of the site—it will be up to Jerrdlux to help the Jaguars out.

To see how the board fell prior to the Jaguars’ 24th overall pick, check out our POD Community Mock Draft tracker.

Now let’s move forward. With the 24th pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Anton Harrison, offensive tackle out of Oklahoma.

Here’s Jerrydlux explaining the pick:

“The Jaguars are in unfamiliar territory, picking outside of the top 10 for the first time since 2018. Gone are the debates over who will have the more immediate impact or is a better fit, picking at No. 1. There is still plenty of talent on the board though, and the Jaguars are in a position where they could go multiple different ways… offensive line, cornerback, safety, tight end or wide receiver...

“That being said, with the 24th pick the Jacksonville Jaguars select, Anton Harrison, OT Oklahoma.

“With many of the top corners already drafted, my focus went to the offensive line, though I was tempted by the availability of S Brian Branch and TEs Michael Mayer or Darnell Washington. Different outlets have Harrison falling between the third to 10th best tackle available in the draft. If he is the third, the Jags may have gotten great value with him being the sixth one off the board in our mock. If he is the 10th, this may be a slight reach. But in losing Jawan Taylor to Kansas City, the team needs an influx of talent at the position. Second-round pick from 2021 Walker Little may be able to step in and fill the right tackle role but that creates a void at swing tackle.

“Enter Harrison, a multiyear contributor on the left side, surrendering only four sacks in his career with the Sooners. There is also the potential of the long-term impact of this move as Cam Robinson has never been one of the top tackles in the league and could be an easy cap casualty after this season.

“Anton Harrison brings talent to the OL and potentially locks in as a foundational piece of a group tasked with keeping Trevor Lawrence clean in the pocket for years to come.”

What do you make of Jerrydlux’s pick? Vote in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comment section.