The New York Giants are on the clock in our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, where we create a collective NFL mock draft with the help of commenters of this site.

The Giants are a team that appears on the cusp of real contention. Last year, they made a nice run and even won a playoff game, but they were humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round, showing that they are still a step or two away from championship contention.

POD commenter big.al is acting as the Giants general manager in this mock, and it will be up to them to give New York a piece that will help them contend in a competitive NFC East.

Before we get into big.al’s pick, check out all of the previous picks in this mock by heading over to our POD Community Mock Draft tracker.

Now, with the 25th pick in the POD Community Mock Draft, the New York Giants have selected Jordan Addison, wide receiver out of USC.

Here’s big.al with the explanation:

“The Giants’ current wide receiver depth chart isn’t bad so much as underrated or lesser known, but the majority of the room is not signed beyond this year. It’s a position in flux beyond Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson, and even those two aren’t the kind of talents to headline this group.

“Adding a dynamic playmaker in USC’s Jordan Addison means newly re-signed quarterback Daniel Jones has a full complement of talent at his disposal. Addison is a true deep threat and his presence can allow Robinson to thrive in the short passing game while providing Slayton opportunities without being the defense’s primary focus.

“There were a couple of receiver prospects under consideration aside from Addison, including Boston College’s Zay Flowers and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. These players performed slightly better at the NFL Combine, but I favor Addison’s on-field production vs. measurables. Any of these three options would provide a boon to the offense and provide security at the position for the next several years.

“The biggest remaining need for the Giants remains interior offensive lien, but there aren’t great options available at 25. With O’Cyrus Torrence off the board, that won’t also be available at pick 57. Cornerback and linebacker are also positions that would be worthwhile to address, but providing the offense with a legitimate deep threat seems more enticing and provides more immediate on-field impact than a first-year cornerback like Deonte Banks, Cam Smith, or even a nickel like Brian Branch.”

