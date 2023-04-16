It’s the Buffalo Bills’ turn in our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft. When we last left the Bills, their season came to an unfortunate end when the Cincinnati Bengals steam-rolled them in their own house in the divisional round of the playoffs. It was a shock to the system, and now some are wondering if the Bills can keep up in an extremely competitive AFC arms race.

To make sure they don’t fall behind, we have employed commenter Justwinginit to act as Bills general manager in our 2023 community mock. If you want to see which picks were made before the Bills’ pick, head over to our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock tracker.

With the 27th pick in the POD Community Mock, the Buffalo Bills have selected Darnell Washington, tight end out of Georgia.

Here’s Justwinginit with an explanation for the pick:

“My primary objective was finding a player here who can help keep Josh Allen healthy while providing some serious upside to the offense. I decided to select Washington due to his pro-ready blocking and intermediate route-running.

“The Bills have a low-end starting caliber tight end, but Dawson Knox carried the third-highest drop rate of all tight ends who qualified. The unexpected run on offensive linemen so far this draft took me a bit off of my plan, but I believe Washington will be able to step right in and help the offense immediately.

“Going with a two tight end sets more frequently should help the offense keep the chains moving without relying on my franchise quarterback to get so banged up heading into the later parts of the season. I’m also gambling quite a bit here that I will be able to find good value at another position of need based off the run of certain positions in the first round.”

Grade Justwinginit’s pick for the Bills in the poll below.