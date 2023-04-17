The New Orleans Saints are on the clock in our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, where you, the commenters, act as general managers for each individual franchise.

We’re at pick 29, and if you’re wondering why the Saints—who finished 7-10 last year—are picking this late, let me take you on a little ride. This pick was originally owned by the San Francisco 49ers. But back in 2021, the 49ers traded up from 12 to three in order to select quarterback Trey Lance. That sent this 2023 first-round pick to Miami. The Dolphins then sent this first, a 2024 fourth, and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth. THEN the Broncos traded this first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick for former Saints coach Sean Payton.

And here we are today.

Picking for the Saints in our Community Mock Draft is commenter GM in exile. Before we get to their pick, make sure you catch up on all the selections with our 2023 NFL Community Mock Draft tracker.

With the 29th pick in our POD Community Mock Draft, the New Orleans Saints have selected Isaiah Foskey, edge defender out of Notre Dame.

Here’s GM in exile with the explanation for the pick:

“One assumes the New Orleans Saints are looking around at the division and thinking, ‘We can take this.’ Most teams might be tempted to pull it all down to the studs, but not the Saints, God bless ‘em. They charge today’s ticket prices and by golly they are going to try to deliver a team for today. They picked up Derek Carr, they picked up a running back whose name I’m trying to forget, and they cleared up some cap problems. With a little good fortune between now and Christmas, some added depth, and a weaker schedule, maybe they can make a run. So, who do you take?

“Finding an impact player at a position of need was a good challenge this year. While other mock drafters have tipped a wide receiver or running to strengthen the offense, most agree the defensive line needs the most immediate help. Cam Jordan is aging and needs a running mate—Marcus Davenport ran away.

“Picking Isaiah Foskey makes sense. He’s a prototype DE (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) who posted one of the best RAS among DE this year. His college production (22 sacks in two years) speaks volumes. He’s a smart, coachable, strong player. Most of my other top choices were off the board and I didn’t want to miss out here. It’s an easy pick to fill an obvious hole.

“I briefly considered Nolan Smith; I was shocked to see him sitting there. He’s well-liked, but too small for end, lacks great college production ,and his injury scares me, too. His RAS as DE is lower that Foskey’s. I’ll look for linebacker (and running back) on day two. I can get tight end, wide receiver and offensive line depth on day three (Saints have five picks on Saturday).

“Geaux Saints!”

What grade do you give GM in exile’s pick of Isaiah Foskey to the Saints?