It’s always nice to start out the week with a feel-good story that lifts your spirits. On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions are re-signing defensive back Saivion Smith. The report was confirmed by the Free Press’ Dave Birkett.

Smith was claimed by the Detroit Lions in December of 2021 and signed a futures deal to remain with the team for the 2022 season. While the majority of Smith’s history is at corner, he has shown the versatility to also play safety, and in Week 5, he was elevated from the practice squad and placed into the starting lineup over then-starting safety DeShon Elliott.

On what looked like a routine play, Smith collapsed on the field and required emergency medical attention. An ambulance escorted Smith and family members to the local hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion but was fortunate enough to have not suffered any significant neck damage and had regained full motor function by the end of the game when the media received their first update.

Smith was placed on injured reserve and he eventually underwent neck surgery. Smith discussed the scary ordeal with Birkett and kept a positive demeanor on social media, indicating that his surgery had “gone well” and was hopeful for a return to the field soon.

All good brother! Be back soon! https://t.co/2I7yGUntrm — Saivion Smith (@Saivion_1k) October 9, 2022

Smith’s re-signing indicated that he is now healthy enough to pass a league physical and deepens an overhauled Lions’ secondary. His positional versatility will give Smith a legitimate chance to make the Lions’ 53-man roster, but he will have some improved competition for a role.

Welcome back, Saivion!