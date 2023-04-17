The Detroit Lions are among 26 teams starting their offseason workout programs Monday.

Only teams with new coaches, which includes the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, began these workouts last week. Reigning NFC champions the Philadelphia Eagles don’t start until the 24th.

What exactly do these workouts entail? Well first and foremost they are voluntary — players can choose whether they’d like to attend. Many veterans who have done this song and dance before elect to spend time away with family, relaxing, whatever.

They are nine weeks long and consist of three phases. The first two weeks are limited to meetings, physical rehab, and conditioning. Coaches often start installing their playbooks and players can work on building chemistry.

The next three weeks involve on-field workouts, perhaps some group instruction and drills conducted at a walk-through pace. No contact or offense vs. defense team drills are allowed.

In the last four weeks of the program, teams are permitted to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activities, or OTAs. Drills allowed include 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 but still no live contact. This also includes mandatory minicamp which for the Lions is June 6-8.

I scoured social media to see if any players posted anything about heading to the workouts but at the time of writing didn’t see anything. [Note: The Lions posted this video of several players walking into the building]

I’m certain images of your favorite Lions in the gym will start popping up as they get back to work to provide you with some early hype.

And onto the rest of your notes.

The Lions made this CBS Sports list of the 10 teams most likely to trade down in the draft.

Speaking of the draft, the Lions ranked nearly dead last in this Sports Illustrated list of how effectively teams pick players, though the writer does note: “The Lions are low on this list, but things are turning in Motown.”

Detroitlions.com’s Mike O’Hara offers a preview of the 2023 defensive tackle draft strength and five prospects who could interest the Lions.

