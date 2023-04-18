Dream and nightmare scenarios for the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft approaches at a glacial pace, but that glacier is awfully large and it’s almost right on top of us. With two draft picks to spare, the Detroit Lions have spent the offseason rounding out their roster, seeking to enter the draft with no real massive needs and the flexibility to select who they wish.

That doesn’t mean every choice is the best choice. There are still best case and worst case scenarios for fans and analysts. Some may balk at the idea of a quarterback for any reason, while others are terrified of using first round capital on a running back.

On this edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re discussing our dream scenarios and our nightmare scenarios for the draft; in particular, what the Lions could do at both pick no. 6 and pick no. 18. We’re tackling what we most want to see the Lions do, and what we absolutely do not want to see happen on draft night. That kicks off our second segment, which starts around the 31:30 mark.

We’re also discussing the latest news from the week. A small nugget could indicate the Lions are interested in upgrading the tight end position, while Saivion Smith’s return to the Detroit Lions could bring well-needed depth to the DB corps. Plus, what are the Lions hoping to learn from Jalen Carter’s visit from Monday?

All this and more is ready on the podcast feed, waiting for you.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.