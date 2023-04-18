There has been plenty of talk about what the Detroit Lions will do at the quarterback position in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, but one lesser-talked-about option for Detroit would be to extend their current starter Jared Goff. The Lions have publicly expressed their confidence in Goff time after time, and the 28-year-old quarterback is coming off one of the best years of his career.

However, Goff—speaking to the media on Tuesday as the team opened up for offseason workouts on Monday—noted that there have been no conversations with the team about an upcoming extension.

When asked if he’d like to sign an extension in Detroit, he said it was not up to him, but he’d obviously be open to it.

”I mean of course you’d be open,” Goff said. “It hasn’t been brought to my attention, but yeah, of course, open to anything. Not up to me. I’m a player, I don’t have to make those decisions. And if I did, I would have made that decision a long time ago. Give me and all my friends all the money in the world. But I just get to play, and if that comes about, that’d be great. But we’ll see.”

Goff has two remaining years on his contract, so there is no need for urgency from either side to enter negotiations. This week, 24-year-old Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension worth over $179 million guaranteed—a stark reminder that if Goff does indeed land a new deal in Detroit, it could come at a steep price.

The other option, of course, is for the Lions to grab a young quarterback to replace Goff at a much cheaper price. Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been very open about the team’s desire to add competition to the quarterback room, although he—and coach Dan Campbell—have been relatively vague about whether they are interested in adding a starting-level competitor or depth as a backup. Either way, Holmes said he has been clear in keeping Goff in the know.

“I communicated with Jared at the end of the season about, just like I told you guys at the combine about, yeah, we got Jared, but we didn’t have anything else behind him,” Holmes said. “So just letting him know that, look, man, we got to get some more behind you.”

Goff confirmed that on Tuesday, and ultimately expressed his confidence in the Lions' front office to do what is best for the team.

“Everything has been clear and open,” Goff said. “I’ve got all the trust in the world in Brad and Dan and everything they do and (I’m) really excited to see what we do and where we go.”