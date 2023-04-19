How many picks will the Lions end up using in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Detroit Lions have positioned themselves among the best in the league entering this offseason between cap space and draft picks. Another stellar performance by Brad Holmes and the front office in handing out smart, cap-friendly contracts this free agent cycle reinforced the former. As for the latter, the Lions hold nine draft picks, as it stands, with just over a week to the draft. That includes two in round one and another three picks across day two of the draft.

Question of the day: How many draft picks will the Lions end up using in the 2023 NFL Draft?

My answer: I’m gonna go with eight, although seven wouldn’t surprise me either. I highly doubt the Lions walk away from this draft with nine new players.

Brad Holmes has made it clear that he’s not afraid of moving in either direction in the draft. Over the past two drafts, we’ve seen the Lions involved in more trade action than what felt like we had seen over the decade prior.

In 2021, the Lions traded up to pick 113 to select LB Derrick Barnes. The next year, they made a flashy move in trading up from pick 32 to pick 12 to select WR Jameson Williams. That same draft, they made a day three deal with the Seattle Seahawks to net a seventh-round pick. The Lions have also made personnel changes to get draft capital, shipping off CB Jeff Okudah and TE T.J. Hockenson to the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

Holmes has demonstrated a willingness to move, and he has also demonstrated a commitment to drafting players he thinks will help this team win regardless of how the depth chart looks. This year, the first round is very top heavy, and the Lions may not see the right value at pick 18. With a loaded arsenal of picks, the Lions are in a good position to move up if they see the right guy fall into the teens. Better yet, maybe we see some action with the sixth overall pick.

I’m not going to make any predictions as to how that goes, but the Lions are in a unique situation, and not just in having so many draft picks. They also have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league. It’s hard to poke major holes in the Lions’ depth chart right now, which means Holmes truly can go for the best available players.

Ultimately, having that ammunition as well as such a deep roster means I don’t think the Lions should or would plan to walk away from this draft with nine new players. Heck, I don’t think they walk away from day two of the draft with five new players. I think we’ll see some early action on their front and some special talents headed to Detroit to round out a class of seven or eight.

What do you think? Will the Lions stay put? Move up once? Move up twice? Sell the farm for a quarterback? Vote below and let us know how many players you think the Lions walk away with after the draft by scrolling down to the comment section.