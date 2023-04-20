The Detroit Lions have been doing everything they can to essentially rebuild the entire roster after many... previous poor front office decisions. This is never an easy task in the NFL, and it certainly requires a little luck, but it is hard to not feel optimistic about the Lions right now, especially after a productive free agency.

Next up for Detroit is the 2023 NFL Draft, which might be the rebuild’s most lucrative avenue. With multiple first-rounders and multiple second-rounders, there is no better time to plug the remaining gaps in the roster. Unfortunately, even with the Lions stockpiled draft capital, not every single need can be addressed.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which defensive position can the Lions most afford to skip in the draft?

My answer: It is very reasonable to claim that essentially every spot on the defense needs some help in the draft, whether that be a near-future starter or a depth player to develop. Spots like cornerback and defensive tackle feel like foregone conclusions, but no defensive position during the first couple of rounds would really be a surprise.

That being said, if push came to shove, I think safety is a spot that should be taken off the board, especially if a cornerback is selected early. With Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker in the fold, plus the versatility of the various defensive backs in nickel sets, this is not the team’s biggest need. The Lions could absolutely upgrade here, but the impact would be much greater at linebacker or edge rusher in my eyes.

Your turn.