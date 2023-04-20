If I’m going to steal somebody’s ride, it’s certainly not going to be one from a 300-pound offensive lineman.

That’s what Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker says happened outside Detroit Metro Airport when he returned to the Motor City this week. The lineman apparently ordered an Uber and as he walked outside to get picked up, the app indicated he was on his way to his destination. However, he was not.

“So I texted the lady and she was like, ‘What do you mean? You’re in the car,” Decker said. “I was like, ‘No I’m not’ — somebody tried to take my Uber and was about to come to the Lions facility.”

Probably would’ve been a bit of a shock for both the man and Lions staffers. Apparently when the driver came to pick up her passenger, she rolled down the window and asked “Are you Taylor?” The wrong passenger had headphones on and absentmindedly got in the car by mistake.

“I was like, alright we’re back,” Decker said, laughing.

He said the guy wasn’t too thrilled when the driver returned to pick him up, getting out of the car and slamming his bag down.

“Like bro you did it, you tried to steal my Uber. It was like $60,” Decker said.

Not too often during in-season press conferences do we get these light-hearted stories, hope you got a chuckle.

You can watch the whole presser below:

And onto the rest of your notes.

The 33rd Team’s Barry Wilner took a shot at ranking all the first overall draft picks since 2000. Obviously both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford are on it, see where they land.

Remember that teaser video from Ford Field that promised a “top secret” announcement on Thursday. Turns out it was just to announce that the Lions are now a Coca-Cola products team:

It’s time to taste the transformation…Coca-Cola is now at Ford Field!



Today the @Lions and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling are excited to announce their partnership to bring #cocacola products to our stadium for the first time.



: https://t.co/67f4QaqIIx pic.twitter.com/9efb8XfOJw — Ford Field (@fordfield) April 20, 2023

The Lions launched Women of the Lions — an employee resource for women within the organization. Four members talk about some of the issues they face, including balancing home and work life.