Jameson Williams among 4 Detroit Lions suspended for gambling

The Detroit Lions have found themselves at the center of a gambling problem. On Friday morning, the NFL announced that they have handed down suspensions of four Lions players in relation to gambling violations.

Safety C.J. Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus have been suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games and have been released by the Lions, effective immediately.

Wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill have each been suspended six games for gambling on non-NFL games while on an NFL facility.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes offered this official statement on the news.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy. These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

According to league rules, Williams and Berryhill will be permitted to participate in offseason activities, including preseason games. However, their suspension will begin at the beginning of the league year. They will be permitted, after three weeks, to have a warm-up period to help acclimate them and get them ready to go by the team’s seventh game.

This is obviously hugely disappointing news for these four players and adds to a frustrating start to Jameson Williams’ career.