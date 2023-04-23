Our 2023 NFL mock draft created by our community has come to an end. I want to take a minute to personally thank everyone who participated. Once again, we were able to finish the two-round mock well ahead of schedule. That takes a lot of people working in tandem, and it speaks to the strength and passion of our community that we were able to finish this thing without really any hiccups.
To officially close out our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, I have listed all 63 picks below, along with the commenter who made the selection and links to their original post. As a reminder, there were only individual posts for first-round picks and the Detroit Lions’ selections.
Without further ado, here is the full two-round 2023 NFL mock draft:
Round 1
- Panthers (BigJShaky): QB Bryce Young
- Texans (katmandoo122): QB C.J. Stroud
- Cardinals (Cmonstar): DT Jalen Carter
- Colts (Beerhero): QB Anthony Richardson
- Seahawks (Kevster): EDGE Will Anderson
- Lions (Erik Schlitt): CB Devon Witherspoon
- Raiders (Popcornstadium): CB Christian Gonzalez
- Falcons (nrs001): EDGE Tyree Wilson
- Bears (Levy’s Beard): OL Peter Skoronski
- Eagles (Sprtn66): DT Bryan Bresee
- Titans (Twon82): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Texans (katmandoo122): OL Paris Johnson Jr.
- Jets (Presde34): WR Quentin Johnston
- Patriots (tjwGOblue): CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Packers (Hunt Baker): RB Bijan Robinson
- Commanders (nchantala): QB Will Levis
- Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): OT Broderick Jones
- Lions (Erik Schlitt): OL Darnell Wright
- Buccaneers (JackH): EDGE Lukas Van Ness
- Seahawks (Kevster): G O’Cyrus Torrence
- Chargers (Staff9MVP): TE Dalton Kincaid
- Ravens (Blueingreer): OT Dawand Jones
- Vikings (Erwin_NCL): EDGE Myles Murphy
- Jaguars (Jerrydlux): OT Anton Harrison
- Giants (big.al): WR Jordan Addison
- Cowboys (1951Lion): DB Brian Branch
- Bills (Justwinginit): TE Darnell Washington
- Bengals (MaizeAndBlueWahoo): CB Cam Smith
- Saints (GM in exile): EDGE Isaiah Foskey
- Eagles (Sprtn66): EDGE Nolan Smith
- Chiefs (Kudos): DT Calijah Kancey
ROUND 2
32. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
33. Texans (katmandoo122): TE Michael Mayer
34. Cardinals (Cmonstar): CB DJ Turner
35. Colts (Beerhero): G/C John Michael Schmitz
36. Rams (jjones164): OL Cody Mauch
37. Seahawks (Kevster): WR Zay Flowers
38. Raiders (Popcornstadium): EDGE Keion White
39. Panthers (BigJShaky): CB Deonte Banks
40. Saints (GM in exile): RB Jahmyr Gibbs
41. Titans (Twon82): EDGE Will McDonald IV
42. Jets (Presde34): OT Matthew Bergeron
43. Jets (Presde34): LB Jack Campbell
44. Falcons (nrs001): CB Emmanuel Forbes
45. Packers (Hunt Baker): DT Mazi Smith
46. Patriots (tjwGOblue): OT Tyler Steen
47. Commanders (nchantala): CB Kelee Ringo
48. Lions (Erik Schlitt): DT Keeanu Benton
49. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): S JL Skinner
50. Buccaneers (JackH): OT Jaelyn Duncan
51. Dolphins (Workdontstop): G/C Steve Avila
52. Seahawks (Kevster): LB Drew Sanders
53. Bears (Levy’s Beard): DT Gervin Dexter
54. Chargers (Staff9MVP): LB Daiyan Henley
55. Lions (Erik Schlitt): WR Josh Downs
56. Jaguars (Jerrydlux): S Antonio Johnson
57. Giants (big.al): C Joe Tippmann
58. Cowboys (1951Lion): WR Jalin Hyatt
59. Bills (Justwinginit): LB Trenton Simpson
60. Bengals (MaizeAndBlueWahoo): TE Luke Musgrave
61. Bears (Levy’s Beard): RB Zach Charbonne
62. Eagles (Sprtn66): RB Devon Achane
63. Chiefs (Kudos): EDGE BJ Ojulari
Whose mock do you like the best? What was the biggest steal? Biggest reach? How did Erik do with the Lions’ picks? Scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of this page and sound off.
Poll
Grade the Detroit Lions’ 2-round haul (Witherspoon, Wright, Benton, Downs)
-
11%
A
-
39%
B
-
29%
C
-
13%
D
-
6%
F
