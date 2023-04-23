Our 2023 NFL mock draft created by our community has come to an end. I want to take a minute to personally thank everyone who participated. Once again, we were able to finish the two-round mock well ahead of schedule. That takes a lot of people working in tandem, and it speaks to the strength and passion of our community that we were able to finish this thing without really any hiccups.

To officially close out our 2023 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, I have listed all 63 picks below, along with the commenter who made the selection and links to their original post. As a reminder, there were only individual posts for first-round picks and the Detroit Lions’ selections.

Without further ado, here is the full two-round 2023 NFL mock draft:

Round 1

ROUND 2

32. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

33. Texans (katmandoo122): TE Michael Mayer

34. Cardinals (Cmonstar): CB DJ Turner

35. Colts (Beerhero): G/C John Michael Schmitz

36. Rams (jjones164): OL Cody Mauch

37. Seahawks (Kevster): WR Zay Flowers

38. Raiders (Popcornstadium): EDGE Keion White

39. Panthers (BigJShaky): CB Deonte Banks

40. Saints (GM in exile): RB Jahmyr Gibbs

41. Titans (Twon82): EDGE Will McDonald IV

42. Jets (Presde34): OT Matthew Bergeron

43. Jets (Presde34): LB Jack Campbell

44. Falcons (nrs001): CB Emmanuel Forbes

45. Packers (Hunt Baker): DT Mazi Smith

46. Patriots (tjwGOblue): OT Tyler Steen

47. Commanders (nchantala): CB Kelee Ringo

48. Lions (Erik Schlitt): DT Keeanu Benton

49. Steelers (ButCanHePlayDT): S JL Skinner

50. Buccaneers (JackH): OT Jaelyn Duncan

51. Dolphins (Workdontstop): G/C Steve Avila

52. Seahawks (Kevster): LB Drew Sanders

53. Bears (Levy’s Beard): DT Gervin Dexter

54. Chargers (Staff9MVP): LB Daiyan Henley

55. Lions (Erik Schlitt): WR Josh Downs

56. Jaguars (Jerrydlux): S Antonio Johnson

57. Giants (big.al): C Joe Tippmann

58. Cowboys (1951Lion): WR Jalin Hyatt

59. Bills (Justwinginit): LB Trenton Simpson

60. Bengals (MaizeAndBlueWahoo): TE Luke Musgrave

61. Bears (Levy’s Beard): RB Zach Charbonne

62. Eagles (Sprtn66): RB Devon Achane

63. Chiefs (Kudos): EDGE BJ Ojulari

Whose mock do you like the best? What was the biggest steal? Biggest reach? How did Erik do with the Lions’ picks? Scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of this page and sound off.