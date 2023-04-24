Lions’ Kerby Joseph ends Aaron Rodgers’ Packers career

It is finally done.

Aaron Rodgers will no longer be in the same division as the Detroit Lions. He’ll no longer be in the conference. He is no longer the Detroit Lions’ problem—although some would understandably argue that he was only a problem to the Packers at this point.

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers agreed on terms to send Rodgers to the New York Jets in a long-awaited trade. Here are the parameters of the trade, per Adam Schefter:

Packers get:

Pick 13 overall

Pick 42 overall (second round)

Pick 207 (sixth round)

2024 second-round pick (turns into first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of snaps)

Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers

Pick 15 overall

Pick 170 overall (fifth round)

Rodgers’ 18-year career with the Packers has come to an end. It ends with a 145-75-1 record, an 11-10 postseason record, four MVP awards, and one Super Bowl win.

But more hilariously, Rodgers’ last career pass as a Packer will be this one: a stupidly-thrown interception to Lions rookie Kerby Joseph with the game—and a playoff berth—on the line.

KERBY JOSEPH. HIS THIRD INT OF RODGERS THIS YEAR.



: #DETvsGB on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/9hDtJVDM1m pic.twitter.com/yuOfeiio8d — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023

Joseph turned out to be a massive thorn in Rodgers’ side all season. He picked off Rodgers three times in 2022, had another called back due to a penalty, and had a phenomenal pass breakup on what could’ve been a huge play.

Best of all, Joseph kept the ball from that last interception, knowing it could have some big significance. And what he plans to do with it is amazing.

“If that’s his last pass, I’m saving that ball and I’m sending it to him so he can sign it,” Joseph told reporters after the game.

You better take notice, Jordan Love. You’re up next.