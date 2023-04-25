The Detroit Lions hold two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and much like the top of this year’s draft, what they do with those picks seems to be highly unpredictable. The team has done an excellent job filling their most pressing needs in free agency, which has freed up general manager Brad Holmes to explore each and every opportunity available to him this Thursday.

As a fan, it’s a thrilling experience. In previous drafts—especially with the Lions picking in the top-10—we can usually highlight two or three logical options for the team. But it seems like for this draft, the Lions’ possibilities are endless. If Detroit stays at six, they could easily justify taking QB Anthony Richardson, QB C.J. Stroud, DT Jalen Carter, EDGE Tyree Wilson, EDGE Will Anderson, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Devon Witherspoon, and probably a couple other names out there.

But those are far from their only options with their first pick. They could also understandably trade both up or down in the draft.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Do you believe the Lions will trade out of either of their first round picks?

My answer: I think it’s entirely possible the Lions trade out of both of their picks.

Let’s start with six. While I don’t think the Lions are going to force their way to the top to grab a quarterback—I think of Dan Campbell’s quote here: “We don’t feel like we’re pressed, but that doesn’t mean our eyes aren’t on a quarterback”—there is a fair argument to go up and get either Anderson or Carter, as there is a perceived drop off between both players and the second-best prospect at their respective position.

Conversely, if the Lions wait patiently at six, it’s entirely possible they may want to trade out of the position. They’d likely have their shot at the top cornerback in this year’s draft, but with the depth in this year’s class, they could easily snag a starting-capable defensive back at 18. Additionally, if a quarterback like Richardson, Stroud or Will Levis is still on the board at six, and the Lions don’t have interest in adding that competition to their room, it could be a prime opportunity to add future draft capital via a quarterback-hungry team like the Tennessee Titans, who hold the 11th pick.

As for 18, it’s near impossible to predict what the board will look like then, but the Lions have reportedly already started calling around for a trade down. That suggests the Lions may see a pretty steep drop-off in talent sometime before that pick. If they feel that way, they could also very realistically trade up into the early teens to get a second player before that drop-off.

But the real reason I think the Lions could be very active on Thursday comes from Holmes himself. When I heard him say these words last Thursday, it was hard for me to interpret it any other way than he expects to be on the move early and often in this draft.

“But I do like the fact that we can pretty much go any direction we want, and we can feel pretty good about it, just get the right football player for us.” “Regardless of what we did in free agency, regardless of what we did at the end of the season, again we’ve just got to stay aggressive still, keep our foot on the gas and make sure we’re acquiring the best players.”

