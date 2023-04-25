The comprehensive guide to the Lions and the 2023 NFL Draft

The long, agonizing road to the 2023 NFL Draft is almost over. Soon all these mock drafts shall fade, the projections shall be made useless, the tape shoved back into the closet. All those moments lost to time like tears in the rain and old movie references. After that, the Detroit Lions will be on the clock.

With such a long three nights ahead, we’ve put together a preview of the whole darn thing with the latest episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast. We’ve covered nearly everything we could think of: the late April surprises, the changing nature of the draft board, what it all means for the Lions and what prospects could be available for them at the sixth pick; the great big question of quarterback, and another big question about Jalen Carter; why the Lions might not sit still at pick 18 and move around; what positions of need could color their strategy in rounds 2 and 3; and the one pattern of behavior that could shed some light on day 3 selections for Detroit.

Be sure to join us on draft night as well: we will be live on our Twitch channel for all three days, with plenty of guests, coverage and mini-podcasts recorded live as we watch along with the draft action and react to each and every pick. Each year the draft party is a big hit, and we’d love to have you along for the ride for this one.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.