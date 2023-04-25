Join our 2023 Detroit Lions draft live Q&A

As part of our continued effort to reach out to the Detroit Lions community, we are going to try something new this week—something we’ve never done on this website before.

We’ve done typically question/answer sessions either through the mailbag, through our Midweek Mailbag or our Spotify Live (RIP) call-in shows. Now, it’s time to reward our faithful community members in the comment section.

On Wednesday, April 26 from 1 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, myself (Jeremy Reisman) and Erik Schlitt will hang out in the comment section of a freshly posted article (not this one) and answer questions as they come in. If you’re familiar with Reddit, it will essentially be the same thing as an “Ask Me Anything”/AMA post.

Simply put: you throw your questions in the comment section of the post—which will go up around 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday—and we’ll reply right there in the comment section. We can’t guarantee we’ll get to every question, but we’ll try to hit as many as possible in the hour allotted.

We’ll see you on Wednesday afternoon for last-minute draft talk!