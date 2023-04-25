Notes: 3 local Detroit Lions mock drafts follow same 1st-round pattern

With around 48 hours until the 2023 NFL Draft, some of the local Detroit Lions beat is starting to drop their final mocks of the season. Earlier this week, our own Mike Payton dropped an ambition mock that included a trade up to Pick 3. But let’s see what the beat around town is doing with the Lions’ first-round picks.

Over at MLive, Kyle Meinke dropped his Lions final mock—his cohort, Ben Raven, will have his drop on Wednesday. Meinke has been regularly mocking a defensive end to the Lions with the sixth overall pick, but this time, he switched over to defensive back (Devon Witherspoon)—passing over Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the process. Meinke goes back to the defensive line with the 18th overall pick. Check out the story for all 31 first-round picks.

The duo of Colton Pouncy and Nick Baumgardner over at The Athletic did a full seven-round mock for the Lions and came out with an intriguing haul. Like Meinke, they went defensive back with the first pick—but Christian Gonzalez, instead—and defensive lineman with the second. However, they were able to trade down from Pick 18 to 25 and still get Bryan Bresee, while picking up picks 89 and 160. The rest of the draft allowed the Lions to fill offensive needs on Day 2, including tight end, receiver, running back and guard.

The Detroit News’ John Niyo followed the same pattern in his seven-round Lions mock draft: cornerback at six (Witherspoon), defensive line at 18.

Freep hasn’t dropped their final mock yet, but they have six candidates for the sixth overall pick (warning: slideshow).

Here are some of Falcons CB Jeff Okudah’s thoughts about what happened with him in Detroit pic.twitter.com/8A9PjJZLwr — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 25, 2023

Somebody needed to say this: Benjamin Solak over at The Ringer has a good article on the obsession with “next year’s quarterback class.”

Some more OTA hype. Here’s a photo gallery and from Monday—which includes Tracy Walker—and some highlights of football players lifting heavy things:

On our grind pic.twitter.com/MXis6kErp5 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2023

Good NFL Draft mailbag session from the Detroit News’ Justin Rogers, which answers the questions: what percent chance do the Lions go with a quarterback at six? And would the Lions pass on Jalen Carter?

A’Shawn Robinson has found a new home, signing a one-year deal worth “up to” $8 million with the New York Giants.

Skeet shooting with Frank Ragnow for charity? Sounds like an awesome, once-in-a-lifetime event. Details here: