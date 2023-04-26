2023 NFL draft: Live Detroit Lions Q&A, mailbag

The NFL Draft is now just over a day away, and it’s always one of the more exciting days on the Detroit Lions annual schedule. In previous years, that’s because the team hasn’t been so good, so we had to empty all of our hopes and dreams into the NFL Draft. But this year, it’s a different type of excitement. Not only do the Lions have a ton of draft capital, but they also have a very competitive roster—leading many to think that this year’s draft class to top off one of the more talented teams.

So to help build the excitement for the upcoming weekend, myself and Erik Schlitt have decided to spend about an hour chatting and answering your questions in the comment section below. Feel free to ask anything about the NFL Draft, and myself or Erik (or both!) will drop a reply to you in the comment section.

We’ll be answering questions from about 1 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, so feel free to fill up the comment section from now until then.