When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

We’ve made it. The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off its three-day event on Thursday night and we have all the coverage details you’ll want to know on how to watch, stream, or listen to the extravaganza.
The NFL has plenty of options to watch the NFL Draft with a variety of personalities covering the big event. The NFL Network is putting all of their draft analysts in one location—on the NFL Network—including sending out a reporter to Allen Park to give you an extra level of coverage of your Detroit Lions. ESPN is splitting up their NFL Draft crew between ESPN and ABC over the first two days of the event, then bringing them all together for Day 3.
Additionally, you’ll also have the option to join Pride of Detroit on draft night as well. Live on our Twitch channel will be streaming Lions-specific coverage for all three days of the event, with POD writers, guests, and mini-podcasts recorded live as we watch along with the draft action.
NFL Draft: Day 1 (Round 1)
When: Thursday, April 27 — 8 p.m. ET
Where: Kansas City’s Union Station
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
Draft Kings odds of being the No 1 pick: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Announcers:
- NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, and Melissa Stark — note: Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage
- ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, and Suzy Kolber
- ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, and Laura Rutledge
Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL Plus, ABC
Radio: Westwood One, Sirius XM, ESPN Radio
NFL Draft: Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)
When: Friday, April 28 — 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kansas City’s Union Station
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
Announcers:
- NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, and Peter Schrager — note: Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage
- ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Suzy Kolber
- ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack (joins on Friday)
Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL Plus, ABC
Radio: Westwood One, Sirius XM, ESPN Radio
NFL Draft: Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)
When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET
Where: Kansas City’s Union Station
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
Announcers:
- NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Ian Rapoport — note: Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage
- ESPN: Rece Davis, Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, and Matt Miller (debut)
- ABC: (Simulcasting ESPN’s broadcast)
Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL Plus, ABC
Radio: Westwood One, Sirius XM, ESPN Radio
Additional Draft coverage from POD
While you wait for the NFL Draft to begin, get caught up with some of our coverage from the 2023 offseason:
More recent draft coverage from POD:
