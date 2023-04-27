When and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

We’ve made it. The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off its three-day event on Thursday night and we have all the coverage details you’ll want to know on how to watch, stream, or listen to the extravaganza.

The NFL has plenty of options to watch the NFL Draft with a variety of personalities covering the big event. The NFL Network is putting all of their draft analysts in one location—on the NFL Network—including sending out a reporter to Allen Park to give you an extra level of coverage of your Detroit Lions. ESPN is splitting up their NFL Draft crew between ESPN and ABC over the first two days of the event, then bringing them all together for Day 3.

Additionally, you’ll also have the option to join Pride of Detroit on draft night as well. Live on our Twitch channel will be streaming Lions-specific coverage for all three days of the event, with POD writers, guests, and mini-podcasts recorded live as we watch along with the draft action.

NFL Draft: Day 1 (Round 1)

When: Thursday, April 27 — 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City’s Union Station

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

Draft Kings odds of being the No 1 pick: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Announcers:

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, and Melissa Stark — note : Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage

Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, and Melissa Stark — : Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, and Suzy Kolber

Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, and Suzy Kolber ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, and Laura Rutledge

Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL Plus, ABC

Radio: Westwood One, Sirius XM, ESPN Radio

NFL Draft: Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

When: Friday, April 28 — 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City’s Union Station

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

Announcers:

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, and Peter Schrager — note : Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage

Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, and Peter Schrager — : Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Suzy Kolber

Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Suzy Kolber ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, Sam Ponder, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, David Pollack (joins on Friday)

Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL Plus, ABC

Radio: Westwood One, Sirius XM, ESPN Radio

NFL Draft: Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

When: Saturday, April 29 — Noon ET

Where: Kansas City’s Union Station

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

Announcers:

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Ian Rapoport — note : Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage

Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Ian Rapoport — : Sherree Burruss will be on location in Allen Park for specific Lions coverage ESPN: Rece Davis, Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, and Matt Miller (debut)

Rece Davis, Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Louis Riddick, and Matt Miller (debut) ABC: (Simulcasting ESPN’s broadcast)

Online streaming: ESPN.com, NFL Plus, ABC

Radio: Westwood One, Sirius XM, ESPN Radio

Additional Draft coverage from POD

While you wait for the NFL Draft to begin, get caught up with some of our coverage from the 2023 offseason:

Prospect visits: Follow along with our visits tracker

POD Mock Drafts

Player profiles

Mock Draft player profiles

Alex Reno’s positional breakdowns:

Erik Schlitt’s NFL Combine coverage:

More recent draft coverage from POD: