We made it! The offseason has been plenty exciting for the Detroit Lions already, but the time has come to really take this roster to the next level through the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions are armed with plenty of draft capital, including multiple first-rounders, but it all starts with the selection made at No. 6 overall.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes could go a number of directions with his valuable selection near the top of the draft. The Lions are unlikely to take a quarterback (though I guess nothing is ever completely off the table), but with numerous signal callers expected to be taken around them, it makes it hard to know which players will be on the board when their pick arrives.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who will the Lions take at No. 6?

My answer: Even with the offseason acquisitions, cornerback always seemed like a position Holmes would address significantly this draft. The Jeff Okudah trade somewhat increases that need, but even without that deal, my answer here would be the same. While there are some defensive linemen available at six that could make a big impact as well, the Lions need to do the smart thing and grab a corner.

Should they make that decision, then it really comes down to two choices. Devon Witherspoon is a great talent who should have a strong NFL career, but my expectation is for Detroit to end up with Christian Gonzalez. The Oregon defensive back has the size, speed, and athleticism and could be a game-changer for the Lions for years to come.

Your turn.