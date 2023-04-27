Lions fans want Detroit to stay put with pick No. 6, consider trading pick No. 18

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes could go in a variety of directions with all nine of their draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and based on one of our open thread questions from earlier in the week, most fans (85%) are expecting the Lions to be active in the trade market. This would certainly match Holmes’s aggressive history in previous drafts.

So, as a follow-up to the open thread question, we ran our latest SB Nation Reacts survey asking Lions fans if they actually wanted the Lions trade up or down, or if they would prefer Detroit to stay put and take the best option available. Additionally, would fans' approach be different at pick No. 6 versus pick No. 18?

The results from those survey questions are in and the majority of voters preferred the Lions to stay put at pick No. 6, while exploring trade back options at pick No. 18.

Honestly, the results of the surveys landed about where I expected them to.

If the Lions stay at pick No. 6, they’ll surely land one of the blue-chip level players in this draft class, while trading back gives them more options, and is something the Lions are actually considering doing anyway. This result would be the best of both worlds.

Additionally, it’s not a surprise that less than 20% of fans preferred the trade up option in both polls. Most prefer for their team to try and gain draft capital, but there’s no doubting the excitement level raises up a few notches when their team does actually trade up.

It won’t be long before we find out what Holmes will do.