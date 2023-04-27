The NFL Draft is a marathon. While football addicts may love to watch every single second of the three-day, multiple-hour event, some may simply not have the time to do so. Or maybe they want to keep in touch with the NBA and NHL playoffs currently happening around the country.

Regardless, if you don’t want to watch the entire event, I’m not here to judge you and neither should anyone else. I love the drama of the NFL Draft and dreams being made true, but I will be the first to admit it can be extremely exhausting. And the NFL likes to milk every dang second they can for those sweet, sweet advertisement dollars.

Anyways, to help those who don’t have time to sit around for four hours Thursday night, another five on Friday and over six on Saturday, we’re here to give you estimated times when your Detroit Lions will be picking. These estimates are based on when last year’s picks were made, and should be considered rough estimates. In other words, build yourself a buffer of at least 15 minutes, and don’t blame me if you miss a pick. Obviously, the Lions could trade out of these picks, as well.

With all of that in mind, here are the time estimates for Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

(Note: These times are when the picks were tipped online, not when they were announced on television.)