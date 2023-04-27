Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks tracker, full coverage

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here and we at Pride of Detroit will be covering each of the Detroit Lions drafted players with multiple in-depth articles. But for those who want to be able to track the team’s progress without sorting through the front page of the website, this will offer you an alternative option.

This tracker will give Lions fans an at-a-glance look at who the team drafted so far, some important details about the player, links to articles we have written about the player, and will be constantly updated throughout the draft.

The Lions enter this year’s draft with nine picks available to them. Picks No. 6 and No. 18 will occur on Day 1, which takes place on Thursday, April 27 (here’s how to watch). Detroit has an additional three picks on Day 2, No. 48 and 55 in the second round, as well as pick No. 81 in the third. The Lions hold another four picks on Day 3. They don’t have any picks in rounds four or seven, but they hold No. 152 and 159 in the fifth and No. 183 and 194 in the sixth round.

The Lions could go a lot of different ways with their first pick but according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the betting favorite to go No. 6 overall is Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon (you can read why the Lions should draft Witherspoon here). After Witherspoon, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has the next best odds to land in Detroit, followed by Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Make sure to bookmark this page and we will keep you updated throughout the draft.

TRADE: Lions and Arizona Cardinals strike a deal

Lions acquire: picks No. 12, 34, and 168

Cardinals acquire: pick No. 6 and 81

#Lions come out ahead in the trade with the Cardinals



Rich Hill trade chart:

Lions acquire 530 points

Cardinals: 501

Difference value: early 4th



Fitzgerald-Speilberger trade chart:

Lions acquire 3357

Cardinals: 2865

Difference value: early 5th — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) April 28, 2023

Round 1, Pick 12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gibbs is an absolutely electric athlete at the running back position. He possesses legit 4.36 speed and is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Gibbs has another gear to his game and when he is running the ball, he easily pulls away from defenders. With arguably the best hands of any back in this draft class, he is a terrific complement back to David Montgomery and even fits in well with D’Andre Swift.

Announcement article

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 159

Round 5, Pick 168

Round 6, Pick 183

Round 6, Pick 194